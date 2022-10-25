Seedooh to provide Independent Verification for GroupM in New Zealand

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 17:40

GroupM’s New Zealand agencies and their clients will be able to monitor and verify digital and static out of home campaigns in near real time, following an agreement with Seedooh to provide third party verification.

Under the agreement, GroupM agencies and clients can activate Seedooh’s best practice, 100% accurate ‘Verification as a Service’ instantly, for any campaign, using any format of Digital or Static OOH. The Platform is fully integrated with New Zealand’s Out of Home companies’ content delivery technology, enabling it to measure and verify every play on more than 1000 digital screens across the country.

Seedooh is Australia and New Zealand’s leading third-party verifier of OOH, with its platform enabling precise analysis and comparison of all booking parameters in close to real time. The company also deploys independent field audits, to evaluate delivery of static OOH postings where required.

Tom Richter, Seedooh Founder and CEO says that New Zealand was a fast-maturing OOH market.

"We’ve been using our DOOH measurement and verification technology in New Zealand at scale for some time, and in the past six months have verified more than 3,000 campaigns within the NZ market," Mr Richter said.

"We’re really pleased to expand our provision of campaign support and verification as a service further via this new partnership. We are looking forward to working with GroupM agencies and their clients, across all formats of OOH in New Zealand."

Vicki Anderson, Head of Trading at GroupM, said the review process for a verification solution had been thorough, with Seedooh being selected for the ongoing partnership as the benefits were clear for agencies and clients alike.

"Accurate and efficient verification and measurement of campaign delivery means that we can ensure that our media activity is being executed on the right panels and locations, at the right times, and under the right conditions to deliver effective results for our clients," Ms Anderson said.

"Working with Seedooh’s campaign analysts means that we will always know how our campaigns are performing in the real world, and be able to remediate any delivery issues promptly, for our clients - an outcome that is perfectly in-line with our GroupM vision of making advertising work better for people. In the partner selection process, service and efficient agency process from brief received to campaign PCA were key selection criteria for us - Seedooh ticked all boxes."