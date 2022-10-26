Central Lakes Trust announce 50 Scholarship recipients

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 11:51

Fifty students from five secondary schools were presented scholarships at an official awards function held inCromwell on the 25 October. The scholarships, valued at $2,500 each, aim to assist student’s in further education beyond secondary school.

Eleven vocational scholarships were awarded, alongside seven Pioneer Energy science and technology scholarships, and 32 tertiary scholarships.

"We’re very pleased to continue supporting young people undertaking further education. In the 16 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 634 rangatahi, to a total value of $1,551,500," CLT deputy chair,Kathy Dedo says. "Each and every one of them should be applauded for their efforts, they have done exceptionally well."

Students from the five high schools in the CLT region were eligible to apply through their school. The selection criteria considers various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.

Ms Dedo says, "there are few better investments we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young people. To our 50 highly deserving students, congratulations and best wishes for your future studies."

Since 2015 Meyer Cruden Engineering have offered a scholarship and summer internship to go to an eligible first year engineering student. At this year’s awards Lachlann MacTaggart of Cromwell College was presented a Meyer Cruden Engineering Scholarship by Director, Carl Meyer.

The guest speaker at the function was Cam Calkoen. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Cam was told that his biggest challenges would be the way he walks and talks. He dreamed big becoming an athletic gold medalist, highly effective charitable fundraiser, social entrepreneur and now a globally renowned inspirational speaker who ignites a connection and clarity between inspiration, dreams and people.

Ms Dedo says, "Cam delivered a unique message to inspire students to believe things are possible way beyond their thinking, providing stories, tactics and strategies for wellbeing. His speech really resonated with the audience. For our scholars, and indeed the entire community; it has been a tough few years. As we come out the other side, it was not only great have him here, but timely for Cam’s to inspire students to achieve all we can, as they go out to face the world."

The successful recipients in order by school, are:

Cromwell College Hannah Bisset CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Tom Coudret PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Eve Drinnan CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Kayleb Hancock CLT Vocational Scholarship

Lachlann MacTaggart CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Ajia Tiplady CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Dunstan High School

Kieran Boyd PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Maz Cameron CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Vanessa Gallagher CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Jamie Hill CLT Vocational Scholarship

Ethan Knights CLT Tertiary ScholarshipIsla Melton CLT Tertiary ScholarshipJake Miller CLT Tertiary ScholarshipBridget Mullally CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Ryley Park CLT Vocational Scholarship

Hannah Tait CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Mount Aspiring College

Kimiya Byrne CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Will Collins CLT Vocational Scholarship

Toby Davies CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Harry Gilbertson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Isla Henderson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Carter Hewson CLT Vocational Scholarship

Lucy Laws CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Daisy Orbell CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Layton Osnabrugge CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Ella Parker CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Rory Read CLT Vocational Scholarship

Hayden Watson PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Matai Wells PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Roxburgh Area SchoolSarah Gunn CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Jessamy Wales CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Wakatipu High School

Cole Bramwell CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Jasper Cusiel CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Paige Cusiel CLT Vocational Scholarship

Samuel Davis CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Keely Erskine CLT Vocational Scholarship

Jett Fa’amalepe CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Jacob Marriott PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Megan McCulloch CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Harry McVicar PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Annabella Middleton PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Oliver Pope CLT Vocational Scholarship

Olive Ritchie CLT Vocational Scholarship

Rachel Scobie CLT Tertiary Scholarship

James Scoles CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Ella St John CLT Vocational Scholarship

Sophie Thompson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Esther Vile CLT Tertiary ScholarshipJ

acob Wilkinson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Minna Zhu CLT Tertiary Scholarship