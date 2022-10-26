Central Lakes Trust announce 50 Scholarship recipients

|
Fifty students from five secondary schools were presented scholarships at an official awards function held inCromwell on the 25 October. The scholarships, valued at $2,500 each, aim to assist student’s in further education beyond secondary school.
Eleven vocational scholarships were awarded, alongside seven Pioneer Energy science and technology scholarships, and 32 tertiary scholarships.
"We’re very pleased to continue supporting young people undertaking further education. In the 16 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 634 rangatahi, to a total value of $1,551,500," CLT deputy chair,Kathy Dedo says. "Each and every one of them should be applauded for their efforts, they have done exceptionally well."
Students from the five high schools in the CLT region were eligible to apply through their school. The selection criteria considers various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.
Ms Dedo says, "there are few better investments we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young people. To our 50 highly deserving students, congratulations and best wishes for your future studies."
Since 2015 Meyer Cruden Engineering have offered a scholarship and summer internship to go to an eligible first year engineering student. At this year’s awards Lachlann MacTaggart of Cromwell College was presented a Meyer Cruden Engineering Scholarship by Director, Carl Meyer.
The guest speaker at the function was Cam Calkoen. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Cam was told that his biggest challenges would be the way he walks and talks. He dreamed big becoming an athletic gold medalist, highly effective charitable fundraiser, social entrepreneur and now a globally renowned inspirational speaker who ignites a connection and clarity between inspiration, dreams and people.
Ms Dedo says, "Cam delivered a unique message to inspire students to believe things are possible way beyond their thinking, providing stories, tactics and strategies for wellbeing. His speech really resonated with the audience. For our scholars, and indeed the entire community; it has been a tough few years. As we come out the other side, it was not only great have him here, but timely for Cam’s to inspire students to achieve all we can, as they go out to face the world."
The successful recipients in order by school, are:
Cromwell College Hannah Bisset CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Tom Coudret PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Eve Drinnan CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Kayleb Hancock CLT Vocational Scholarship
Lachlann MacTaggart CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Ajia Tiplady CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Dunstan High School
Kieran Boyd PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Maz Cameron CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Vanessa Gallagher CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Jamie Hill CLT Vocational Scholarship
Ethan Knights CLT Tertiary ScholarshipIsla Melton CLT Tertiary ScholarshipJake Miller CLT Tertiary ScholarshipBridget Mullally CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Ryley Park CLT Vocational Scholarship
Hannah Tait CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Mount Aspiring College
Kimiya Byrne CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Will Collins CLT Vocational Scholarship
Toby Davies CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Harry Gilbertson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Isla Henderson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Carter Hewson CLT Vocational Scholarship
Lucy Laws CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Daisy Orbell CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Layton Osnabrugge CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Ella Parker CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Rory Read CLT Vocational Scholarship
Hayden Watson PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Matai Wells PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Roxburgh Area SchoolSarah Gunn CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Jessamy Wales CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Wakatipu High School
Cole Bramwell CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Jasper Cusiel CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Paige Cusiel CLT Vocational Scholarship
Samuel Davis CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Keely Erskine CLT Vocational Scholarship
Jett Fa’amalepe CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Jacob Marriott PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Megan McCulloch CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Harry McVicar PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Annabella Middleton PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Oliver Pope CLT Vocational Scholarship
Olive Ritchie CLT Vocational Scholarship
Rachel Scobie CLT Tertiary Scholarship
James Scoles CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Ella St John CLT Vocational Scholarship
Sophie Thompson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Esther Vile CLT Tertiary ScholarshipJ
acob Wilkinson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Minna Zhu CLT Tertiary Scholarship
