Otago Polytechnic Charity House open homes set to begin - Te Pukenga

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 11:43

As Otago Polytechnic prepares for its 15th annual Charity House Auction on 19 November, it will hold the first in a series of open homes on Thursday, 27 October.

Over the past 14 years, more than $1.4 million has been donated to Otago community charities - thanks to funds raised from Charity House, a project made possible through the generosity of the many sponsors who donate time and materials.

In 2021, Otago Polytechnic donated $115,000 to the Catalytic Foundation from the sale of the Charity House, the proceeds being distributed to 24 charities in the area, including Anglican Family Care, Dunedin Community House, Stopping Violence Dunedin, Volunteer South and Youthline Otago.

"We are proud to play a part in a project that provides benefits to many others," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive.

"The project embodies our vision learning with purpose, creating our futures, while exemplifying the applied learning approach that Otago Polytechnic provides."

Otago Polytechnic Carpentry Lecturer Kevin Dunbar says the Charity House project provides plenty of rewards - for him and his fellow lecturers, for learners and for the community.

"As a Lecturer, it is very rewarding to work here at Otago Polytechnic. We get the opportunity to pass on skills to empower students to learn and gain a good work ethic in Carpentry.

"We are happy and proud to put our Licence Building Practitioner number on these quality four-bedroom, well-insulated, 125m2 transportable homes."

Tracey McLennan, Head of Programmes, College of Engineering, Construction and Living Sciences, agrees.

"It is such a reward to watch the students’ growth in skills across the year and see their faces light up at the end of the year with what they have achieved with a real-world project.

"Without the work of the staff and sponsors in bringing this together we would not be able to support the community through the amazing work that the Catalytic Foundation does allocating out money to our local community".

Teresa Moore, Catalytic Foundation Chief Executive, says her organisation distributes funding from the sale of the Charity House to small to medium community-based charities.

"These organisations don’t have large marketing or fundraising resources in-house, so any contributions make a significant impact to their ability to help Otago communities in need.

"The Charity House project has demonstrated the power and impact of individuals and organisations joining together and using their particular skills to support those in need in their community."

"We would like to thank Otago Polytechnic staff and carpentry students as well as the local businesses who contributed so generously to the fit-out of the houses.

Details:

Otago Polytechnic Charity House Auction, 19 November (12pm, Otago Polytechnic L Block, 100 Anzac Ave, Dunedin.

Open homes will be held on the following dates and times: 27 October (5pm-5.30pm); 30 October (1pm-2pm); 3 November (5pm-5.30pm); 6 November (1pm-2pm); 10 November (5pm-5.30pm); 13 November (1pm-2pm); 17 November (5pm-5.30pm).