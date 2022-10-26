Edgecumbe township flood defences to be replaced - BOP Regional Council

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 12:00

The floodwalls adjacent to College Road, Edgecumbe, are getting upgraded, with construction set to start in late November / early December this year.

This section of floodwalls is the final stage of Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana’s work to upgrade floodwalls downstream of the Edgecumbe College breach site, as part of the RangitÄiki River Floodwalls project.

This project was prompted by the discovery of seepage (the slow escape of water through spongey earth) at three floodwall sites along the RangitÄiki River (Greig Road, Thornton School and College Road) and is part of Regional Council’s ongoing work to upgrade flood defences around the rohe.

With the Grieg Road and Thornton School floodwall upgrades complete, work will now begin on the College Road floodwalls. Construction is expected to begin late November / early December 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by April / May 2023.

Regional Council Project Manager Mark Werpachowski says upgrading the floodwalls is an important part of the overall defences on the RangitÄiki River, which will help minimise and manage the risk to the community.

"With the increased likelihood of more frequent, heavy rain events, Regional Council is continually investing in and innovating our flood defences across the rohe.

"These new floodwalls will form part of a wider network of recently upgraded flood protection defences along the RangitÄiki River, including the RangitÄiki Floodway and Spillway development and future work in the lower catchment."

The new College Road flood defences are built by driving sheet piles (large sections of sheet steel with interlocking edges) into the ground and encasing them with a concrete capping. This design will provide more effective seepage control below ground.

While construction is underway, the existing floodwall will remain and continue to provide the current level of flood protection. This will be deconstructed in stages as the new wall is installed.

There will be some disturbance while construction is happening. The RangitÄiki River walkway will be closed and a detour along College Road will be put in place. Edgecumbe residents may also experience low-level construction noise, however works will be restricted to regular working hours (approx. 7am to 5pm weekdays only).

The construction area is from 87 - 109 College Road, along the RangitÄiki River walkway.

The RangitÄiki River Floodwalls project is one of six ‘shovel ready’ projects Regional Council received funding for as part of Central Government’s Crown Infrastructure Funding. The funding covers 75% of the initial project cost.

If you have any questions or concerns during the construction period, please direct them to engineering@boprc.govt.nz