Whanau Awhina Plunket nurses to take strike action

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 14:26

Around 700 WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket nurses and staff who are members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) will be taking strike action for four hours on Thursday 27 October from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

Chief Executive Fiona Kingsford says it’s the first time in at least 35 years Plunket nurses have gone on strike.

"This will have an impact on the level of support the organisation will be able to provide to whÄnau during this time, and we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.

"Our nurses have been in touch with whÄnau whose home visits or appointments won’t be going ahead while the strike is on, to reschedule. All drop-in clinics have been postponed, however PlunketLine will still be taking calls.

"Parents and caregivers can call PlunketLine on 0800 933 922 if they need to speak to a nurse about their child’s health and wellbeing during this time. They may experience longer wait times as we will have fewer staff on during this period.

"Our website plunket.org.nz also has answers to many common parenting queries or concerns. It’s a zero-data website, which means you can visit it without using your own data," says Mrs Kingsford.

If anyone requires urgent care they should call 111 for an ambulance.

Fiona Kingsford says WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket respects the right of employees to take industrial action and acknowledges the important role they play in delivering high quality health and development services to whÄnau across Aotearoa.

"If we were to offer our staff pay parity, our government funding shortfall this year alone would be over $9m.

"We understand that Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand is working on advice to the Government on possible solutions to pay parity and we look forward to being updated," says Mrs Kingsford.