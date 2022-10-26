E tu ready to initiate first Fair Pay Agreements

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 15:28

The Fair Pay Agreements Bill is finally about to become law, as it gets its Third Reading in Parliament later this afternoon.

Fair Pay Agreements will set minimum standards for pay and conditions across entire industries, making it one of the most transformative changes for workers in Aotearoa New Zealand in decades.

E tÅ« members and supporters made over 1,000 unique submissions on the bill, and the final text reflects what is needed for a great new system.

The private sector union has been campaigning for Fair Pay Agreements since 2017 and is prioritising the security and cleaning industries to be first in line for a Fair Pay Agreement.

Rosey Ngakopu, a Wellington-based security guard and E tÅ« member leader, couldn’t be happier with the development.

"I'm super excited," Rosey says. "It’s been a long journey. Now it's about getting cleaners and security guards to sign on and sign up. Then we can really win the pay and conditions we know we deserve. Yippee!

"My message to all security guards and cleaners in Aotearoa is don’t wait - sign up for our Fair Pay Agreements today."

E tÅ« Team Leader, Sarah Thompson, says the union is excited about this opportunity.

"Workers across Aotearoa New Zealand are taking this opportunity to create better lives for ourselves, our families, our communities, and future generations," she says.

"Winning a Fair Pay Agreement will mean better pay and standard conditions for everyone in our industries.

"At a time with huge cost of living pressures, this will be huge for some of the most vulnerable workers in Aotearoa, especially the essential workers who kept us going during the pandemic."

Security guards and cleaners can now sign up to initiate their Fair Pay Agreements at www.etu.nz/signfpa