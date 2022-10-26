Powerful swearing-in ceremony for new Ruapehu District Council

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 17:21

The introduction of MÄori Wards saw an emotionally powerful swearing-in ceremony for the elected members to Ruapehu District Council in Taumarunui today.

The day started with a pÅwhiri at NgÄpuwaiwaha Marae before a packed Council Chamber of whanau and supporters witnessed the elected members take their oath of office.

Mayor Weston Kirton said he wished the new Council the best of luck for the coming term and that he was looking forward to working with what was a diverse and talented group.

"While we have many challenges ahead as a Council I am keen to explore the individual goals and aspirations of each elected member," he said.

"I am hopeful that my own aspirations and goals will align with the majority of ideas and thoughts on Council so that we can collectively make decisions that move our wonderful district forward.

From what I heard from people during the election campaign housing, health and well-being, youth employment, transport and local roads are some of the areas of notable concern to our community.

I would encourage people to stay engaged with Council and talk regularly with your elected members to help us make the best decisions on your behalf."

Mayor Kirton put forward Raetihi based, third term Councillor Vivienne Hoeta for his Deputy, which was supported unanimously by the rest of Council.

Clive Manley

Chief Executive

Ruapehu District Council

Raetihi based, third term Councillor Vivienne Hoeta is Ruapehu District Council’s Deputy Mayor for the 2022-2025 triennium. L2R: Chief Executive Clive Manley, Deputy Mayor Vivienne Hoeta and Mayor Weston Kirton.