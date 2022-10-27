Wastewater repairs tonight on Wainui Road

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 10:00

Traffic management will be in place on Wainui Road tonight so a sewer main can be repaired.

The stretch of Wainui Road affected is between Gladstone Road Bridge and Hirini Street, from 6pm tonight until tomorrow morning.

Council Community Lifelines Director David Wilson says council engineers will do their best to keep the noise and traffic impact to a minimum.

"We are planning to investigate the cause of the problem and make emergency spot repairs on Thursday night. They will also prepare the sewer main so we can re-line this section with a fiberglass liner from Europe. This is expected in about four months’ time and will fix the problem permanently."

Mr Wilson says the leak from the sewer main was discovered after a Gisborne District Council staff member cycling home noticed a wet spot after the last rain that did not dry up.