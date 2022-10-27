New changing room set to make a splash at NPDC’s Fitzroy Pool - Council

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 10:35

Taking your tot for a dip at NPDC’s Fitzroy Pool will be easier and safer this summer with a new changing room and toilet in the pool area.

The new accessible changing shed will help kids of all abilities go for a swim during a family day-out at Fitzroy.

"Crossing the busy road to change or using the public toilets at Fitzroy Beach is a thing of the past now. The new unisex changing room has a toilet, hand basin and bench seat, baby change table and the change room open on to the pool area.

"It also means the lifeguards can stay on-site for their whole shift," said NPDC Aquatics Lead Mike Roberts.

Grab rails provide access for those with limited mobility and is wheelchair accessible.

The outside of the pool facing the car park also has a new fence and signage, making the Fitzroy Pool easy to find for visitors.

A similar poolside changing room is scheduled to be built at the Åkato pool next year.

"Our seasonal pools at Åkato, Inglewood, Waitara and Fitzroy, along with the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, are safe and fun attractions for kids over the summer and an awesome feature of our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital," said Mr Roberts.

Fitzroy Pool is open 17 December so take your tots down for a dip.

FAST FACTS

The outdoor pools at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre opens Labour Weekend each year and close at the end of term one school holidays

The TEAC outdoor area includes shaded seating, terraced seating, picnic tables, sun loungers, a playground and grassed area

The district pools at Waitara, Inglewood and Åkato open 12 November The shallow pool for children at Fitzroy Beach opens at the start of the school summer holidays and closes late February.

Caption: NPDC Aquatics Lead Mike Roberts says dashes across the road to use the facilities are a thing of the past thanks to a new change facility at Fitzroy Pool.