Funders Forum 2022 event programme - Tararua District Council

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 15:50

The event programme for next week’s Tararua District Funders Forum is now available to view. As well as detailing the proceedings for the evening, the programme provides an overview of all of the funders that have been confirmed to attend. View the full programme at: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/fundersforum The Funders Forum provides an opportunity to connect with funders, learn how to put in the best possible application for funding, and optimise your chances for success. This year’s event is on Thursday, 3 November at the Bush Multisports Stadium in Pahiatua. Doors will open at 5:30pm and presentations will begin at 6pm

Tararua District Council’s Economic and Community Development Advisor, Kimberley Stevens, is encouraging people to check out the event programme if they’re not sure if this event is for them.

"We’ve been lucky to secure a broad range of funders for this year’s forum. We wanted to make sure that there is something for everyone - for example, Horizons Regional Council and Ministry for Primary Industries will be available to speak with those with an environmental focus for their project/service."

Community development is a relatively new service for Council focused on the following objectives:

Better connect Council decision making to desired community outcomes Provide on-going community input into Council Long-Term and Annual Plan processes through community-led development Access external funding for Council projects Assist community groups and projects with regulatory barriers and access to external funding Fundraising support

Discussion with a range of community organisations has identified a strong need for support with fundraising. Many organisations are not applying for funding that is currently open to them due to lack of resources and/or skills. Council now provides support for fundraising:

helping groups and individuals access funds by directing to funding portals and databases connecting groups and individuals to funders that can provide advice and guidance on where and how to apply supporting non-commercial groups and individuals with applications to funds (with the aim of up-skilling groups to be able to complete applications independently in the future) building a database to capture funds and fund seekers to alert them of relevant upcoming opportunities