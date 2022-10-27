Claudelands shops still open for business - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 16:02

While the Claudelands East intersections undergo safety, road, and traffic light upgrade works over the next few weeks, businesses and shops in the area are keen to remind the public they’re still open for business.

Claudelands shops still open for business

While the Claudelands East intersections undergo safety, road, and traffic light upgrade works over the next few weeks, businesses and shops in the area are keen to remind the public they’re still open for business.

Council’s Public Transport and Urban Mobility Manager, Martin Parkes, is keen to say thanks as the works head into the final stages of completion and remind Hamiltonians that the shops are open to trade, encouraging people to continue to support local.

"Thanks for your patience as we know our travel routines have changed. Due to the intersection upgrades, we know the businesses in the area aren’t getting the usual passers-by," Parkes said.

"Over the next few weeks, we’re reminding and encouraging people that they can still shop locally while the construction work is underway."

Nearby venue, The Roaming Giant, is also keen to let locals know they’re still open.

"The roadworks have impacted our business. We understand the longer-term benefits for the community, so we are receptive to the works, we'd just love to see all our customers through the next few weeks," said Lindsay Weight, Area Manager for KÄpura, which owns and manages The Roaming Giant.

"We just want to shout out that our team would love to see you - as always! We are incredibly grateful to our customers that are still visiting us and would love to see more of them.

"All of our epic daily deals, happy hour, live music, live sport and famous weekend bottomless brunches are still all go," Weight said.

The Claudelands East intersection area is being upgraded so people can more safely travel through the area, and complete critical improvements to the traffic light sequencing systems.

"While we don’t want to disrupt people's lives, roading projects must be done, especially in a growing city with pressure on transport networks," said Parkes.

The Claudelands Road/Grey Street intersection, through to the Heaphy Terrace/O’Neill Street/Brooklyn Road intersection, is currently closed due to construction with works planned to finish in early November. During this time, the intersection will be fully closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, but footpaths through the area remain open. While closed to vehicle traffic, the Claudelands bridge is open for pedestrians and people on bikes.

"If you haven’t already, take a walk, scooter or bike on the Claudelands Bridge before it reopens to cars; it’s a peaceful ride and you get a great view of the Waikato River," said Parkes.

This project is joint funded by several areas: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is partly funding the safety improvements, under Council’s low cost, low risk programme of works. Other funding will come from Council’s Biking and Micromobility Programme approved by the Infrastructure Operations Committee in December 2021.