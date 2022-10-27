ShakeOut in Hawke's Bay a huge success - HBCDEM

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 16:20

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) has praised the efforts of individuals, whÄnau, workplaces and schools around the region for contributing to a successful nationwide ShakeOut earthquake drill, with nearly 700,000 people participating around the country.

"This morning at 9.30am over 25,400 Hawke’s Bay people practised the drill - Drop, Cover and Hold, with many also walking their Tsunami HÄ«koi. We had 140 businesses, 160 schools, and 340 households in the region signed up for ShakeOut," says HBCDEM Community Engagement Team Leader Jae Whelan.

"That’s a great effort, and we’d like to thank the citizens, schools, organisations and businesses throughout the region who took the opportunity to get on board with this important kaupapa.

"This morning I took part in the drill with a classroom of children from Hastings Intermediate School, and we also had our staff participating with groups at the National Aquarium in Napier, and Mohaka School in Wairoa.

"We’ve all been impressed with how so many people knew exactly what to do and for understanding the importance of being prepared when a major earthquake happens.

"Hawke’s Bay is one of the country’s most seismically active regions, as the Hikurangi Subduction Zone - Aotearoa’s largest and most active fault - is right on our doorstep.

"So, it’s vital for everyone in the Bay to learn and practise the right actions to keep themselves safe during and after an earthquake. This could save lives," Jae Whelan said.

Jae Whelan wanted to remind the community that HBCDEM is giving away 200-litre rainwater tanks in each Hawke’s Bay district - Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, and Central Hawke’s Bay. The tanks come complete with all fittings and normally retail for about $250.

"Hawke’s Bay residents can enter the competition by sending us their photos of the drill," Jae Whelan said.

There are three categories to enter - individuals and families; businesses and organisations; and schools and education providers. The winning entry in each category for each district is a 200-litre Rainbutt water tank.