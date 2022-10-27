District Plan changes at Northlake and Coneburn, public submissions - QLDC

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 16:33

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting members of the community to review separate changes proposed to the District Plan at Northlake near WÄnaka and Coneburn industrial area off State Highway 6 near Jacks Point, Queenstown.

The Northlake Special Zone Private Plan Change 54 was requested by developers Northlake Investments Ltd (NIL) earlier this year.

It proposes removing part of a building restriction area to provide firstly a roading and infrastructure corridor from the Northlake Special Zone to the adjacent site known as Sticky Forest, and secondly land for residential development which could result in up to 63 net additional dwellings.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development Tony Avery said the main difference between a private plan change like this one and a council-led private plan change is that its contents are set by the requestor rather than Council.

"They enable a landowner, for example, to request a change to the District Plan without waiting for a council-led plan review. Costs associated with private plan changes are paid by the requestor."

"I would clarify that NIL’s request would have no impact on Sticky Forest which is subject to a separate ongoing rezoning appeal," he said.

The Coneburn Industrial Zone Notification proposes three variations to the District Plan related to building coverage and the prohibition of visitor and homestay accommodation.

"If adopted, these variations will better align future activity in this area with the overall strategic intent of the District Plan," said Mr Avery.

Both proposed plan changes have been notified today with submissions closing at 5.00pm on Thursday 24 November.

Anyone interested in making a submission or finding out more should visit the relevant pages of the Council’s website:

https://www.qldc.govt.nz/pc54-northlake

https://www.qldc.govt.nz/coneburn-variation

Specific queries can be sent to the QLDC Planning Policy team: PDPenquiries@qldc.govt.nz