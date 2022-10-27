The mystery of the missing New Zealand politicians - NZDSOS

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 18:12

With NZ politicians all apparently under some sort of spell cast by the Wicked Witch of the WEF, we have to look enviously at other countries to see politicians who are responding to and working for, the people with regard to unpicking and unravelling the sham that has been the Covid Pandemic. Not one NZ politician is prepared to ask even the most basic and simple of questions. Not one NZ politician is prepared to talk to ordinary Kiwis who appear to know far more than they do about all things Covid. What goes on inside those cells of the beehive?

Emphatic and Eloquent International Politicians

As we contemplate the dearth of representation from NZ politicians, members of the European Parliament have pronounced fearlessly their demands for answers from Pfizer. CEO Albert Bourla did not appear, sending Ms Janine Small in his place. Her peculiar collection of words is now reverberating around the world for all to hear (perhaps at the speed of social media).

A Dutch MEP, Mr Roos asked "Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market. If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want a straight answer, yes or no, and I’m looking forward to it."

Ms Small’s curious reply: "Regarding the question around, um, did we know about stopping the immunisation [sic] before it entered the market? No, heh. Uh, these, um, you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market, and from that point of view we had to do everything at risk. I think Dr Bourla, even though he’s not here, would turn around and say to you himself, ‘If not us then who?’"

Although anyone actually looking at the science would have realised in Dec 2020 on reading the Pfizer NEJM preliminary results that prevention of transmission was not one of the endpoints, this seems finally to have penetrated the consciousness of those not immersed in the scientific literature. There was never intended to be any science showing the vaccine prevented transmission. We have been sold a lie, an expensive and deadly lie. And NZ politicians care not one whit.

Following the nearly 2-hour question session, 6 MEPs held a 30-minute press conference a day later and expressed their frustration and disgust at the non-appearance of Albert Bourla. The European Parliament has also recently been addressed with a powerful speech by Mislav Kolakusic, Croatian Lawyer, who stated that the EU must immediately terminate the contracts for the purchase of fake vaccines, request a refund of 2.5 billion Euros paid so far, and prosecute Pfizer and others. He said failure to do so would see them participating in the crime of obtaining and promoting fake medicines. That is presumably what our politicians are currently doing.

In Canada Alberta’s new Premier Danielle Smith spoke of the unvaccinated: "They have been the most discriminated against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime."

"I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a situation in my lifetime where a person was fired from their job or not allowed to watch their kids play hockey or not allowed to go visit a loved one in long-term care or hospital, not allowed to get on a plane to either go across the country to see family or even travel across the border. We are not going to create a segregated society on the basis of a medical choice." Where were the NZ politicians when our own PM confirmed her approval of a two-tiered society divided by vaccination status?

In Australia Senator Malcolm Roberts of Queensland has been a tower of strength and integrity, an honourable man, asking questions and listening to the answers for many months.

Also in Australia, Senators Gerard Rennick of Queensland and Alex Antic of South Australia have been demanding answers on behalf of the Australian people. In France, politician and ex presidential canidate Jean Lassalle has spoken of nearly dying after his covid vaccination and then coming to the realisation that many members of the French parliament, and Macron himself, likely did not receive vaccinations. He is now president of the movement Resistons!

In Florida, Senator Ron de Santis and his Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have recently issued guidance recommending that young men age 18-39 not receive any covid-19 vaccinations because the risk of heart damage outweighs any potential benefit. Ladapo commissioned research which showed vaccinated men this age increased their chance of sudden death by 84%.

Florida have also vowed not to adhere to the CDC’s recent decision to add covid-19 vaccination to the Childhood Vaccine schedule. Previously Ron de Santis also met with epidemiology professors, Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorï¬ to learn about the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) at the end of 2020. He also consulted with Dr Scott Atlas and altered Florida's public health response in keeping with the GBD's recommendation of opening society and focusing on protection of the vulnerable.

Senator Ron Johnson in the United States is also asking questions and listening to qualified experts.

In Denmark, politicians have realised there are potential harms from vaccination and have ceased recommending covid injections for those under 50. In the United Kingdom the politicians appear just as useless as here. Only 5 turned up to hear from medical experts and vaccine injured at a recent parliamentary session. Dr Tess Lawrie of the World Council for Health (WCH) despaired at the eï¬ort that injured and bereaved victims went to attend the 'enquiry', where reformed vaccine champion Dr Aseem Malhotra, cardiologist, presented the evidence disproving Safe and Eï¬ective.

NZ Politicians Missing in Action

Where are the New Zealand politicians? Do we not have anyone representing us in the halls of power? A few party leaders outside parliament, including Leighton Baker, Sue Grey from the New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party, and at least one ex-MP (Matt King) are not afraid to speak out. Another former MP has dared to speak about the unspeakable (Rodney Hide) along with his colleagues at Bassett Brash and Hide, who also have commentary to make, unlike a few sitting MPs that we KNOW have concerns but remain silent.

Seems like our Beehive needs a thorough cleansing and repopulation with honest MPs who possess courage, integrity and open minds.

As WCH's Dr Lawrie writes: "Previously I have said we are all complicit with where we are now, by turning a blind eye to corruption, outsourcing our health and decision-making, not engaging in our communities, being apathetic or too afraid to stand up for what’s right. But there are some more complicit than others, and they will be held accountable."