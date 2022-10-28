Rachel Harrison elected to Board of Council for International Development

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 08:35

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand Programmes Co-ordinator, Rachel Harrison, was today elected to the Board of the Council for International Development.

"We warmly endorse Rachel's election to the Board and are confident that she will make a wonderful contribution to the governance of the Council" said Caritas Chief Executive, Mena Antonio.

"Rachel is well placed to bring the voice of women, youth and faith-based organisations to the Board table. She has valuable experience in developing fruitful partnerships in the Pacific and this will stand her in good stead as she develops her experience in this governance role" she said.

A Programmes Co-ordinator at Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand, Rachel graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in International Development from Victoria University and she has worked at Caritas for two and a half years, leading a variety of development and humanitarian programmes primarily in the Pacific. She has a strong development background and knowledge as well as connections with networks across Aotearoa, including tangata whenua and Pasifika communities.

"I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity and for the trust shown in me by Caritas and by the wider development community. I'm looking forward to making my contribution to the Board and the wider sector," said Rachel Harrison.