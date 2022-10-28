More Wetapunga (giant weta) set to call the mainland home

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 12:11

The rich environment of TÄwharanui Regional Park is being enhanced with the release of 200 wÄtÄpunga (giant weta). This follows a successful initiative at Shakespear Regional Park where the first release of wÄtÄpunga onto the mainland took place in September.

Previously wiped out on the mainland due to habitat destruction and predation, these magnificent insects are New Zealand's and one of the world's largest. Sometimes weighing more than a sparrow.

The ground-breaking wÄtÄpunga Captive Rear-and-Release Programme was first established in 2009 at Butterfly Creek, a privately owned zoo and visitor attraction. The release of wÄtÄpunga at TÄwharanui is another major milestone in this program.

Butterfly Creek owner John Dowsett says while most New Zealanders don’t typically get to see this weird and wonderful native species, which are critically endangered, the programme at Butterfly Creek means awareness about wÄtÄpunga is growing.

"Releasing some wÄtÄpunga back on to the mainland is all a part of our mission to help save these truly unique creatures. Following the successful release at Shakespear Regional Park, giving them another chance in their natural habitat on the mainland is once again very gratifying," he adds.

The release at Shakespear was the first time this species of wÄtÄpunga had been relocated back onto a New Zealand mainland habitat. Previous releases have successfully occurred on Tiritiri Matangi and Motuora Islands.

Butterfly Creek is working with local iwi, NgÄti Manuhiri, and Auckland Council rangers on today’s release at TÄwharanui, alongside community partner volunteers from TÄwharanui Open Sanctuary Society (TOSSI).

The NgÄti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is the Mana Whenua and mandated iwi authority for the wÄtÄpunga source site, Hauturu-Å-Toi, and both release sites. They are the kaitiaki of wÄtÄpunga. This project is part of a wider strategy to return taonga to the mainland within the rohe (tribal boundary) of the NgÄti Manuhiri Settlement Trust. The collaborative approach of the release of wÄtÄpunga is proving to have positive impacts in protecting these taonga.

Auckland Council’s Senior Ranger Matt Maitland says there are encouraging signs for how the wÄtÄpunga are faring so far on the mainland.

"WÄtÄpunga appear to have settled into their new home at Shakespear. Shakespear Open Sanctuary Society Inc (SOSSI) volunteers have checked the release tubes at two and four weeks post release. It is quite hard to peer up a tube and shine a torch on a bug’s bottom, which is the best we can do to gauge the age and sex of any occupant. We are confident that a bit more than a third of all bamboo release tubes remain occupied, meaning wÄtÄpunga are foraging in the canopy and returning to their safe shelters for the day."

Rebecca Moyle, Butterfly Creek’s Kiwi and NZ Natives Manager, is one of the wÄtÄpunga keepers.

"While it’s sad to say goodbye to this last cohort being released, it is so rewarding that Butterfly Creek has been able to be a part of such an important conservation initiative. Being a New Zealand-first is also an exciting part of the work we are doing - we can truly say what we are doing is groundbreaking. We are also reassured by the positive reports from Shakespear, where volunteers have observed that many of the first release of wÄtÄpunga have been sighted in and around their release tubes, which are bamboo sticks attached to trees specifically designed to give them a new habitat which is familiar and reassuring. The release site at TÄwharanui is also set to be just as successful and I think the wÄtÄpunga will love the old growth trees at this native coastal forest location."