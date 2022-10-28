Mayor appoints Deputy - Nelson City Council

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 14:04

Rohan O’Neill-Stevens has been appointed by Mayor Nick Smith as Nelson’s new Deputy Mayor.

The decision was announced at the inaugural meeting of the newly elected Council on Friday 28 October.

Mayor Nick says Rohan brings the energy of youth, the experience of three years on Council and a mature mind to the challenges of being Deputy.

"Rohan was the highest polling candidate overall, and while a mayoral contestant, shared my view that Nelson needs a more collegial Council. It is a deliberate decision to have a Deputy of a different political persuasion to provide balance. This appointment is also about the older generation growing the skills of the next generation."

The newly appointed Deputy Mayor O’Neill-Stevens thanked the Mayor for the opportunity to represent the community.

"We face significant challenges as a city and a Council which, more than ever, require a robust, collaborative approach to address them. I look forward to serving in this role and working to deliver a strong foundation of wellbeing for all members of our community, improving our social, economic, environmental, and cultural outcomes."

The appointment of the Deputy is part of the process of getting the newly elected Council up and running. The next stage is the allocation of roles and the committee structure, which Mayor Nick says he will now be working on in consultation with the newly appointed Deputy and the Council team.