The councils are assessing the effects of a damaged wastewater pipe - HBRC

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 16:17

Regional Council working with Central Hawke's Bay District Council to manage damaged wastewater pipe impacts

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working with Central Hawke’s Bay District Council (CHBDC) to assess the effects of the damaged wastewater pipe likely causing the discharge of wastewater in to the Waipawa River.

Regulation and Policy Group Manager Katrina Brunton says the CHBDC notified the Regional Council of the incident last night.

"Our team attended the site of the discharge this morning. We will continue working with CHBDC to monitor the impacts of this on the Waipawa River while they undertake the repairs over the weekend."