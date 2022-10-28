New council votes in Nicol Horrell as Environment Southland chairman - ES

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 17:05

At Environment Southland’s inaugural meeting of Council this afternoon, Nicol Horrell was voted in as chairman, uncontested. This is his third consecutive term in the role.

In the recent local government elections Chairman Horrell was uncontested in the Western constituency. This is his sixth term on Council.

Chairman Horrell thanked his wife for her support and said it would be his last term as chairman. "It has been an honour and will continue to be an honour and a privilege to lead this Council…. While I am signalling this will be my last term, I will be 100 per cent until the last day."

Chairman Horrell said he has a good team who will work well with the community for a sustainable, thriving Southland.

There were two nominations for deputy chairman: Councillors Lyndal Ludlow and Jeremy McPhail. The vote was evenly split 6:6. Following a draw by lot, Councillor McPhail was elected deputy chairman.

This is Councillor McPhail’s third term on Council. During the last triennium he chaired the Council’s Regional Services Committee.

Each Councillor and mana whenua representative made a declaration to serve in the best interests of Southland.

Committee chairs were also elected by councillors, today:

Strategy and Policy - Lyndal Ludlow

Regional Services - Peter McDonald

Regulatory - Neville Cook

Finance and Performance - Maurice Rodway

Risk and Assurance - Lyndal Ludlow until an independent chair is appointed.

The business of the former Organisational Performance and Audit Committee will now be undertaken by two separate committees: the Finance and Performance Committee and the Risk and Assurance Committee.

Mana whenua are represented on two committees:

Strategy and Policy - Ann Wakefield and Stewart Bull

Regional Services - Gail Thompson and Estelle Leask.