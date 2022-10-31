Vegan Pie Awards and Gala Dinner - The Vegan Society Aotearoa

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 04:01

The fifth annual Vegan Pie Awards are ready to roll out on 31st October at the Vegan Society’s Award host The Butcher’s Son. There are a lot of new entrants, keen to try their hands at vegan pie making, spurred on the success of lifetime contributor, Master Baker Jason Hay, who runs Richoux Patisserie in Ellerslie. For previous contestants the kudos of winning the Supreme Winner and $1000 in prize money is certainly enough to enter again, for free.

With a flood of new entrants, this year’s judges have their work cut out for them, as they will need to munch their way through over 100 delicious pies, covering 8 different categories, to find the Supreme Winner. A prize of $1000 is waiting for the Supreme Winner, so it’s all hands in the flour bowl. Veteran awards judge and vegan comedian Tom Sainsbury will be helping the judges with their decision.

"Every year there are new companies and new flavours for our judges to try out. We are delighted that New Zealand is top of the world for vegan pies and the popularity of our Pie Awards shows this," Claire Insley, media spokesperson for the Vegan Society Aotearoa said, "Kiwis love their pies and it’s great that no one needs to miss out on delicious and healthier pies. Kiwis know they can be assured of a delicious pie from any of our category winners and runners up"

One of the four industry standard judges in this year’s competition, Hay has truly set the standard for vegan pies in New Zealand. He has been pivotal in helping other Cambodian bakers across NZ get in on the vegan pie action. As plant-based eating becomes more widespread, it is imperative that all bakers start to look at offering vegan versions of their classic best sellers. It’s not just vegans who love plant-based pies either, many flexitarians are also looking to enjoy their favourite foods as a plant-based option.

"When I first entered the awards, I didn’t know anything about vegan pies," Master Baker Jason Hay says, "Now I am a lifetime contributor and judge, after winning across all the categories I entered 3 years running. I had to stop to give other bakeries a chance. It’s been really good for my business too, with vegans coming from all over Auckland to buy winning pies"

A Gala Dinner for VIPs, judges and baking contestants will be held in the evening from 7pm, with vegan comedian Tom Sainsbury as the MC for the night. A delicious and sumptuous meal awaits those who come along. A limited number of tickets are available for $50 each.