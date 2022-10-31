Kiwi frontliners run to save Kiwi kids - Gumboot Friday

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 11:49

In an incredible show of unity for Kiwi kids, a group of Kiwi first responders are rallying behind the iconic nationwide youth mental health fundraising event Gumboot Friday.

On November 5th, 43 members of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), Civil Defence New Zealand, Police, Fire and Emergence New Zealand, and St John will take part in a fundraising running event in Selwyn, Canterbury, headed by Senior Constable Glenn Dawson from Christchurch Police.

Also a bi-annual fundraising event, on November 4th, Gumboot Friday sees thousands of Kiwis of all ages and from all walks of life roll up their sleeves and take part in community fundraising events wearing gumboots, to ensure our rangatahi can continue to access what is now New Zealand’s most successful youth counselling service, the Gumboot Friday platform.

"Working on the frontlines as a police officer for 15 years, I have seen many tragic ends in suicide and all of them are upsetting, but there are always the one or two that haunt you for life. Working in emergency services has unfortunately given us all a front row seat as to just how many people are suffering from mental health episodes or suicidal ideation," says Glenn.

"Speaking with others from different emergency services clearly demonstrates that our calls for service have increased. We see and deal with people when they are suffering at their absolute worst. We attend many traumatising events, whether it be road fatalities, sudden deaths or threats of or attempted suicides. As emergency services staff, we are not immune from this and what we see affects us also. We, too, are human, and have all known colleagues who have struggled with their own personal issues."

In February Glenn and eight of his colleagues ran for three hours each to raise $6,000 for I Am Hope. Now they’re going bigger.

Each member of the group will run four one-hour blocks to be completed over a 19-hour period, with the aim of raising $20,000. Some Fire Service and NZDF personnel will run in their official uniforms carrying their breathing apparatuses and army packs, others will run in gumboots or carry gumboots with them. A number of teachers from a local primary schools will also join the run.

"The idea is that we do not stop running during our hour on the track. We wanted to push ourselves out of our comfort zone and feel some pain, like the people struggling with their mental health do. For us, it’s just one step in front of the other and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, for many people, there is no light and they feel there is no other way through."

In support of the frontliners, schools in Selwyn will be holding mufti day on Friday November 4th, to raise money. From 12pm - 3pm on Saturday November 5th and 9am - 12pm on Sunday November 6th, there will be activities and displays on the courts below the Selwyn Sports Centre. Day activities offered include using a police speed laser, a police virtual reality headset, a bouncy castle that simulates escaping a house in an emergency and an ‘earthquake house’, (a trailer that shakes like an earthquake) Canterbury cricket, and others.

"It doesn’t get any more real than that. The people on our frontlines saving lives, who see it with their own eyes and are on the scene at the moment of tragedy, stepping up to help our rangatahi because they recognise the desperation. Our soldiers, police officers, emergency paramedics, and firefighters running for our kids will say more than I will ever have to. New Zealand, our children need you," says I Am Hope founder Mike King.

Completely funded by donations, in the last 18 months Gumboot Friday has funded 24,124 free counselling sessions, at a cost of $3,061,600, at an average of $127 per session. More than 42% of our users are 8-15 year olds, and more than 51% are made up of 16-24 year olds.

This year our goal is to raise $5 million.