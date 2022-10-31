Push-up challenge raises $10k for Rescue Helicopter Trust

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 12:52

From Japan to the Australian Outback and in all corners of the Top of the South, people took up the challenge to give 10 of their best push-ups in support of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. On 10 October the Tasman Mako and other supporters launched the NBS 10 for 10 Challenge, part of the 2022 NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal. To participate, people posted videos of themselves doing 10 push-ups to social media before passing the challenge on. NBS donated $10 for every video published, raising a total of $10,000 towards the appeal.

NBS CEO Tony Cadigan says that the campaign was a great success, with widespread support.

"We know there is huge support for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter but the response to the NBS 10 for 10 Challenge exceeded our expectations. People got creative with their videos and it was a lot of fun watching them coming in.

"The campaign created a real buzz, raising awareness of the appeal. We thank everyone who took part and posted a video," Tony says.

Of the huge variety of contributions, highlights include videos where:

- an NBS employee and his family did their push-ups in iconic North Island locations while on holiday

- MiGym in Nelson captured over 100 videos from members and staff

- multiple businesses and sports teams, such as the Tongan National Netball team, got groups together for synchronised push-ups

Rachael Voyce, Manager at MiGym said: ‘We were so happy to get behind NBS on this challenge. It has created a fantastic element to member visits and helped to spread awareness of the fundraising needed to keep the chopper going."

The NBS 10 for 10 Challenge was part of the wider NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal and the total amount raised will be announced in early November. During the appeal, NBS also launched a special term deposit rate and donated $200 to the helicopter trust for every new term deposit account opened.

Paula Muddle, General Manager of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust echoed Tony’s comments by saying: "Thank you to everyone who took part in the NBS 10 for 10 Challenge. Seeing so many people supporting the rescue helicopter crew in this way is really heartening."

Quick facts about the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter

- The crew respond to an average of 500 callouts throughout the Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and Buller regions each year

- The service is available non-stop: 24/7, 365 days a year

- The average cost of one call-out is $3,500

- The crew flew 42 missions in October

- Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust is partially funded by a joint venture between ACC and the Ministry of Health. The remaining 40% of operational costs ($1.65M per annum) must be raised through sponsorships and fundraising.

- The rescue helicopter crew comprise pilots, crewmen and critical care flight paramedics.