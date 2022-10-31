Recycling Day in Napier this Saturday - Napier City Council

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 16:19

Tools and toys, books, bilkes and bric-a-brac - Recycling Day in Napier is one of the best places to find bargains.

This Saturday, 5 November, Recycling Day returns to Anderson Park, following a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The event runs from 8.30am until noon.

Any resusable items, which can only be brought along on the day, can be bought by others for a small donation. This money is used to help fund grants distributed by Keep Napier Beautiful. Past projects have included: Gardens around the Westshore clock, seats across from the Centennial Gardens, gardens at the National Aquarium and Clean Up NZ Day activities.

Gardening tools still in good nick are always popular, as are the odd gem that attracts up- cycling enthusiasts, says Maxine Boag, Keep Napier Beautiful chair and Napier city councillor.

"It’s wonderful to see so many people contributing to our event. We often see children fossicking for special toys and books, and you never know what hidden treasure you may come across."

This event is supported by Napier City Council. Keep Napier Beautiful volunteers will be assisted by Council staff, City of Napier cadets, Napier Host Lions, Taradale High School students, and MÄori wardens. Besides selling sausages the Lions will collect the money for the donated items.

This year an extra team of workers will be inspecting the goods, to divert as many of the leftover items as possible from being sent to landfill.

Anyone who turns up with items deemed as hazardous waste, for example, used paint, will be asked to take it home again. People with these types of items are encouraged to make a booking for the HazMobile collection, on Sunday 20 November.

For a full list of acceptable items and further information, go to napier.govt.nz search

#keepnapierbeautiful and #hazmobile.