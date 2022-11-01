Two new exhibitions at Christchurch Art Gallery - Christchurch City Council

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 - 09:33

Two new exhibitions showcasing the work of contemporary Aotearoa New Zealand artists Brett Graham and James Oram open this November.

Alongside exhibitions by Jeffrey Harris and Barbara Tuck, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ« has a full summer schedule of exciting new shows for visitors to explore.

Brett Graham: Tai Moana Tai Tangata

5 November - 19 February

Brett Graham (NgÄti KorokÄ« Kahukura, Tainui) is one of Aotearoa’s most accomplished sculptors, best known for large-scale artworks and installations that explore indigenous histories, politics and philosophies.

Visitors to the Gallery this summer will be met by the impressive sight of Graham’s 9.6 metre carved kauri sculpture Cease Tide of Wrong-Doing rising up beside the foyer staircase.

"The sheer scale and artistry of this monumental work are striking," says Lead Curator Felicity Milburn. "It takes the form of a niu, which in Pai MÄrire ritual practice was used as a means for divine communication, forecasting the coming of war or peace."

"Visitors will feel the power of this work as they enter the Gallery and carry that through to the other spaces of the exhibition."

The Tai Moana Tai Tangata exhibition was developed by Graham in collaboration with curator Anna-Marie White for the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery in NgÄmotu New Plymouth and was inspired by Graham’s residency in Taranaki in 2019. During this time, he researched the history of the relationship between Taranaki and Tainui MÄori, and the pact of solidarity they forged during the New Zealand Wars.

"Tai Moana Tai Tangata is a rich, complicated show from one of our most exciting contemporary artists and we are thrilled to bring it to Te Waipounamu," says Ms Milburn.

"Brett’s extraordinary sculptures and films revisit key events from the colonisation of Aotearoa by the British. They borrow the imposing visual language of military architecture and public war memorials, inviting us to stop and think about those events, and how their impact continues to affect our lives in the present."

The exhibition also contains a new work on an epic scale created by Graham especially for this show with the generous support of Creative New Zealand. The Great Replacement takes the form of an inverted boat’s hull, and responds to the history of Åtautahi Christchurch.

James Oram: By Spectral Hands

9 November - 19 February 2023

In this new solo exhibition, James Oram brings a humorous edge to an exploration of capitalism and the free market.

The Åtautahi artist’s new body of work includes video pieces, sculptures and a series of spooky cyanotypes.

Curator Melanie Oliver says that Oram draws together these elements to create an ecosystem based on consumer capitalism within the exhibition space.

"These compelling works use marketing techniques, advertising imagery andsymbols to explore the idea that we’re all a part of the capitalist system," says Ms Oliver.

Woven throughout the exhibition is the suggestion of the invisible hand of the free market.

"In a series of cyanotype blueprints, hand gestures are extracted from advertising imagery and isolated from the products they are selling," says Ms Oliver.

"These ghostly, haunting images allude to the unseen forces of the free market and also our ability to participate as consumers."

Oram received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture from the University of Canterbury in 2004 and has exhibited throughout New Zealand and Australia.

"We’re thrilled to be presenting Oram’s work on this scale for the first time and to be addressing critical issues for our time," says Ms Oliver.

By Spectral Hands has been generously supported by Creative New Zealand.