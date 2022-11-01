Refurbishment for South Waikato seasonal pools - Council

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 - 09:36

Refurbishment of the Putaruru and Tirau Seasonal Pools is underway and some of the upgrades are set to be completed for Summer this year, where others will be completed next year.

The Putaruru Pools will see an upgrade of the changing rooms and toilets and a new location for the storage facility. A new outdoor barbecue area with shelter has already been completed, ready for use this Summer. Further improvements and upgrades will be investigated for Summer 2023.

The construction of some of the upgrades, including the changing rooms and storage space, will take place when the pools are open during the Summer. However, works will be staged to avoid disruption during operational hours.

"Changing room facilities will be available throughout the summer with minimal impact on users. Appropriate health and safety measures will be in place, so swimmers can enjoy the Putaruru Pool to its best capacity whilst the physical work is happening," said Janice Eland, Leisure Services Manager

This year, the Tirau Pools will also get an upgrade with works aiming to be completed by Friday 11 November. Currently underway is an upgrade in the internal plant room, male and female toilets, and changing room facilities. Minor works are also underway such as regrouting around the poolside, the exterior of the building will be painted and showers and outdoor furniture will be replaced.

"We are very lucky to have three swimming pools across the South Waikato. The seasonal outdoor pools are excellent facilities, and we encourage the community to come along this Summer and enjoy what they have to offer," Janice added.

Both pools will officially open Monday 14 November. Putaruru will have its opening day on Saturday 18 November and Tirau on Sunday 19 November.