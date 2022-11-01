West Coast Emergency Management monitoring weather forecast

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 - 10:42

West Coast Emergency Management, alongside the Councils and other agencies are actively monitoring the latest MetService warning for the region.

Several agencies have already been discussing preparedness plans, with a wider group meeting to take place this afternoon. The purpose is to keep everyone informed about the forecast weather system. This will enable them to get in place response staff and resources as required.

Claire Brown, Civil Defence Group Manager, is asking people to keep up to date with the ongoing warnings that will be issued over the coming days.

"With the rainfall amounts forecast we could see some impact across the southern parts of the region in particular. It’s important that people know what may happen as the event unfolds and take the necessary precautions."

MetService issued the following this morning:

Area: Westland

Period: from 1:00am Wednesday 2 November to 9:00am Thursday 3 November

Forecast: Expect 400 to 550 mm or possibly more to accumulate on the ranges between Ross and Bruce Bay, but 200 to 350 mm of rain about the ranges south of Bruce Bay, and 120 to 220 mm about the ranges north of Otira. About the coast, expect 80 to 150 mm. Peak rates of 20 to 35 mm/h or possibly more expected about the ranges from Wednesday morning to Wednesday night, especially between Ross and Bruce Bay, and another period possible during Thursday morning.

Area: Buller

Period: from 6.00am Wednesday 2 November to 10.00pm Wednesday 2 November

Forecast: Expect 80 to 120 mm of rain about the ranges south of Karamea, but 120 to 180 mm about the Paparoa Range. Expect 40 to 80 mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h expected during Wednesday morning and afternoon. Note, another period of heavy rain is expected on Thursday, and this Warning may be extended closer to the time.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

"At this stage we are asking people to do the following:

Keep up to date with the latest warnings as they are released via the West Coast Emergency Facebook page

Check your drains and spouting are clear of leaves

Surface flooding and slips can make driving hazardous, plan your journeys IF you need to go www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ Stay at home if you can

Have your grab bag ready - including food and water - in case you need to leave your house

Check on your neighbours, and anyone who might need your help

And if it is an emergency, always call 111."