New Grey District Council Sworn In

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 - 14:16

Grey District Council’s mayor and councillors have officially assumed their duties after being sworn in at a ceremony at the inaugural council meeting last night.

Mayor Tania Gibson and the seven councillors, four of whom are newly elected, were sworn in and assumed their duties yesterday. Many of the councillors took the oath in front of family and supporters.

Cr Allan Gibson was formally appointed to the role of Deputy Mayor. Cr Gibson said he appreciated the council’s confidence in him and would do his best for the people of the Grey District. Cr Gibson comes with nine years of service heading into what will be his fourth term.

Mayor Tania Gibson said "there are going to be a lot of positives from new projects that will arise in the next Long-Term Plan and from the progression of major capital projects that are underway. We have the 4-reservoir project, Greymouth Port, we will be seeing major changes in our CBD in the next 3 years and the Pounamu pathways is going to be a shining star and our new library which will be a modern addition as a community space for locals and visitors to enjoy. All this is amongst our various ongoing infrastructure upgrades to keep our district’s services functioning. it’s an exciting time for our district! We are building a thriving, connected and resilient Grey District which we can all be proud of."

A presentation was held for Patrick McBride, who resigned in October. Mayor Tania Gibson thanked Patrick and his family for their contribution, "it is always a big commitment being on council and encroaches on our family time it takes great support in the background. Patrick held the community facilities portfolio and with his work in such a public space has often had community members contacting him. We have worked together in many instances, and he certainly helped to get the story about the Cobden Buses promoted to get the message out to the country which has had some good outcomes for the kids of Cobden" she said

A By-Election will be held later in the year to fill the vacant central ward position with results being confirmed in February 2023.

Council moved to a new committee structure which will ensure the business of Council is carried out more efficiently and effectively. Meetings will be held on a six weekly cycle with the next meeting of the Grey District Council being held in the Monday 19 December at 4:00pm.