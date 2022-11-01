'Keeping census data safe is a priority for Stats NZ'

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 - 15:31

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today.

The census is Aotearoa New Zealand’s most valuable source of information, providing as complete a picture as possible of life in our communities. It helps iwi, community organisations, councils, businesses, and government make important decisions about where to fund and locate critical services across the motu.

All New Zealanders and visitors to Aotearoa New Zealand are legally required to complete the census on 7 March 2023. Some people may be concerned about what will happen to the personal information collected in the census and how that information will be protected.

"The safety of your information is as important to us as it is to you, and Stats NZ is bound by law to protect that information," Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive for Census and Collection Operations Simon Mason said.

"We have safeguards in place to keep all personal information safe and secure and to ensure that no individual or household data that could identify you will be made public."

Information collected from everyone who completes the census is stored on a secure data storage server certified for use by the New Zealand Government. Only people who have been vetted can access the data, and there are multiple layers of security to access it.

Published census data is always about groups and communities rather than individuals. Researchers who want to use the information must show how their interest will benefit the public, and they can only access the specific data relating to their research. All identifying information, such as names and addresses, is removed before anyone can use the data.

A marketing campaign has begun across radio, print, and online to raise awareness of the safeguards Stats NZ has in place to protect people’s census data.

The campaign will run until 5 December 2022.

You can find out more about how we keep census safe at Your information - https://www.census.govt.nz/your-info/

Census campaign identity

The census campaign identity was gifted to Stats NZ by Te Amokura Productions. Sharing the whakapapa of the design is part of our commitment to the integrity of the design process and our intention to be the most inclusive census yet.

Find out more at Story of the haehae whakarare - https://www.census.govt.nz/haehae-whakarare/