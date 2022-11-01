Historic meeting for new council - Gisborne District Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
The official swearing-in of the Mayor and all 13 district councillors was held at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae last week. The inaugural meeting on Thursday 27 October was a historic occasion as it marked the first time councillors were elected under the new MÄori Ward in our region.
Mayor Stoltz said it was a privilege to serve TairÄwhiti for a second term as Mayor and an exciting time for Council.
"Our new MÄori Ward and General Ward councillors are a strong team, and together we will work hard for everyone in our region."
Mayor Stoltz said it was important to look at the past and learn from our experiences.
"We now look to our future and our community’s aspirations that will set us up on a path to success.
"All of us here have a passion and love to serve our community. We are blessed to have a future-focused council. There is a lot of mahi ahead of us."
Most of the councillors read their declaration in MÄori and English in a nod to the new representation around the Council table.
The inaugural council meeting was held in the wharenui at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, which was set up in the style of Council chambers, where meetings are normally held. The full meeting and pÅwhiri were also live-streamed and can be viewed on Council’s YouTube page - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiVwALxZU5sv7_m_Hf0LECw
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice