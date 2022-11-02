Hurricanes in the forecast for Levin this summer

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 09:00

Super Rugby super stars the Hurricanes will host the Crusaders at the Levin Domain for their second pre-season fixture for 2023 on Friday 17 February.

"We're thrilled to be able to take a pre-season fixture out to the wider region and give local fans a taste of Super Rugby. February is the perfect time of year for fans to enjoy some early-evening footy in the sunny Horowhenua," Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee says.

Thousands of fans are expected to cheer on their favourite team in a sea of yellow and black as the Hurricanes connect with their proud region for the match.

Hurricanes Head Coach Jason Holland says, "Our players really enjoy connecting with their community, and I'm sure this game will mean a lot to local rugby fans in Horowhenua and KÄpiti as well. A couple of our squad played junior rugby in Horowhenua and KÄpiti, so the opportunity for our team to play Super Rugby on a ground in their home district is pretty special."

"We look forward to working closely with Horowhenua District Council and the Horowhenua-KÄpiti Rugby Union over the coming months to bring this fixture together, in what will be our final preparation for the 2023 season."

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "We are excited to extend Horowhenua hospitality to both the Hurricanes and Crusaders. Horowhenua has a proud history of producing rugby stars such as Carlos Spencer and Codie Taylor, and we have large numbers of rugby fans and players in the district. We’re anticipating thousands of people at the game from near and afar, and we look forward to hosting them all."

The match will kick off at 5pm and will serve as the Hurricanes' final pre-season game before the start of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Horowhenua-KÄpiti Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Officer Corey Kennett said "We are thrilled to host this pre-season game between the Hurricanes and Crusaders at the Levin Domain on Friday 17 February at 5pm. This match is part of an exciting time for the Horowhenua-KÄpiti rugby community as eight days later, Saturday 25 February, the opening match of the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition between the Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa will also be held at the Levin Domain. We wish to thank the Hurricanes for this incredible opportunity and look forward to working together in the lead up to this game. We also wish to thank our partners, Horowhenua District Council and Recreational Services who have provided great support to make this event possible".

More than 5,000 people descended on the Levin Domain when the Hurricanes took on the Crusaders at a 2019 pre-season match, with similar numbers expected in 2023.

Tickets for the upcoming Hurricanes versus Crusaders pre-season match in Levin are $15 per adult and $5 per child. An exclusive pre-sale window for Hurricanes 2023 Members will open in January before tickets go on sale to the general public.