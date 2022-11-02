Leaning Pohutukawa tree to stay

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 09:15

The leaning PÅhutakawa tree in the Botanical Gardens will be pruned today so it can live on.

Growing beside the children’s playground, the Pohutukawa tree is at least 85 years old.

It has been monitored by Council staff since it started to lean during a winter storm earlier this year. The area around it has been fenced off since.

Gisborne District Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says PÅhutukawa trees are remarkable adaptors and take pruning really well.

"They can often lean over, readily create new shoots and form a new canopy. Already this tree has young shoots starting to show.

"We understand this tree has been a favourite kids’ climbing tree for generations. We will keep the fence up as there’s no more climbing it unfortunately but we’re really pleased it’s been deemed safe to stay."

The leaning tree and another PÅhutukawa tree beside it will both be pruned today.