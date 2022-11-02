Wellington Armageddon Expo brings stars to Aotearoa!

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 10:45

Armageddon Expo is coming to Wellington this festive season and bringing with it a host of international celebrity guests for the first time since 2019.

The Wellington Armageddon Expo kicks off December 3 and will feature massive gaming arenas, costumes, contests and a line-up stars from popular films and television shows - featuring an appearance from The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.

Armageddon Expo director William Geradts says this will be the biggest pop culture event ever held in the region, and the first time since 2019 Armageddon has hosted celebrities in-person.

"We haven’t been able to host international celebrity guests in-person since the pandemic started in 2020, and while we’ve been lucky enough to be able to beam guests in virtually, it’s just not quite the same as having them here in the flesh," he says.

"Meeting celebrity guests has always been an important part of the Armageddon Expo experience, so being able to bring that aspect of the show back is really exciting."

The star-studded line-up also includes guests from House of the Dragon,, Star Trek Picard, Pokémon, DC’s Titans, My Hero Academia and more.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show attractions including the latest PCs and consoles to play, virtual reality, the Armageddon Cosplay Contest, a Chilli Eating Challenge with $1000 up for grabs,

Squid Game-inspired competitions and more.

The expo will also have a range of stalls selling art, toys, collectables, comics and all things geek."We’ll be bringing our signature brand of pop culture magic to Wellington, and there’s sure to be something for everyone."

"We’re working hard to make sure this Armageddon Expo, and also our final expo for 2022 in Christchurch, will be an epic celebration of pop culture for people of all ages to enjoy."

The Wellington Armageddon Expo will be held December 3-4 at Sky Stadium. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website: https://www.armageddonexpo.com/