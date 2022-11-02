Wet weather moving up the West Coast - West Coast Emergency Management

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 13:30

West Coast Emergency Management, alongside the Councils and other agencies continue to actively monitor the weather band moving up the West Coast. Rivers have started to come up this morning reflecting the rainband moving through. There were some significant hourly rainfall totals in the early hours of this morning, particularly in the ranges of Westland.

An agency briefing this morning provided an opportunity for agencies to be updated on the latest information in regards to this event, as well as provide detail on response plans.

MetService has updated their forecast which has resulted in additional rainfall being forecast for Buller. Most of this rain is expected to fall in coastal areas and the Paparoa Ranges. This may affect driving conditions due to surface flooding or slips.

West Coast Regional Council staff are monitoring rivers throughout the West Coast.

The Waiho River at Franz Josef is currently being closely monitored. Some short-term protection by a local contractor has been arranged for later this afternoon to ease some of the pressure in a localized area and provide assurance to the Community. This is a temporary fix and long-term solutions for the Waiho continue to be investigated.

The Hokitika River is still rising and combined with the high tide at 6:45pm this will be a critical time and will be closely monitored.

The Emergency Operations Centre in Westland will activate this afternoon as a precautionary approach to monitor the event over the next 24 hours.

"Keep up to date." That is the message from Claire Brown, Civil Defence Group Manager.

"We have seen a change occur in the forecast from MetService. While we do not anticipate that this will cause major issues people need to be aware so they can be prepared."

MetService issued the following this morning:

Area: Westland

Period: 24 hours from 9.00am Wednesday 2 November to 9:00am Thursday 3 November

Forecast: Expect 300 to 450 mm to accumulate on the ranges between Otira and Bruce Bay, but 150 to 250 mm of rain about the ranges south of Bruce Bay, and 125 to 225 mm about the ranges north of Otira. About the coast, expect 50 to 100 mm. Peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h about the ranges during Wednesday, easing to 15 to 20 mm/h during Thursday morning.

Area: Buller

Period: 21 hours from 9.00am Wednesday 2 November to 6.00am Thursday 3 November

Forecast: Expect 150 to 200 mm of rain about the ranges south of Karamea, but 200 to 300 mm about the PaparoaRange. Expect 40 to 80 mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 15 to 20 mm/h about the ranges.

"The heavy rain from event may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

"At this stage, the message remains the same:

- Keep up to date with the latest warnings as they are released via the West Coast Emergency Facebook page

- Check your drains and spouting are clear of leaves

- Surface flooding and slips can make driving hazardous, plan your journeys IF you need to go www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ Stay at home if you can

- Have your grab bag ready - including food and water - in case you need to leave your house

- Check on your neighbours, and anyone who might need your help

And if it is an emergency, always call 111."