Groundwork complete for new triennium - Hurunui District Council

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 13:49

The new triennium officially began yesterday, Tuesday November 1st for Hurunui District Council, with the first Ordinary Council meeting taking place at Chambers.

It was an agenda of administration, standing the Councillors in good stead for the next three years.

The monthly Council meetings have moved from Thursdays to Tuesdays, to avoid clashes with key regional and national meetings which often fall on a Thursday.

The 12-month meeting schedule for Council, Primary Committees and Community Committees was adopted, and the appointments of Councillors to external groups, panels and joint committees were selected, as follows:

Councillors David Hislop and Garry Jackson, Hurunui Road Safety Committee; Crs Pauline White and Vanessa McPherson, Creative Communities NZ Fund Assessment Panel; Cr Robbie Bruerton, Sport NZ Fund Assessment Panel; Crs Tom Davies and Vanessa McPherson, Secondary School Achievers Panel; Mayor Marie Black, Enterprise North Canterbury Trust Board; Mayor Marie Black, Canterbury Regional Transport Committee; Mayor Marie Black, Civil Defence Emergency Management Group; Cr David Hislop, Canterbury Waste Joint Committee; Cr David Hislop, Canterbury Regional Landfill Committee; Cr Pauline White, Wellbeing North Canterbury Community Trust; Environment Fund is Chris Hughey of Hanmer Springs, Iana Stoliarova of Environment Canterbury and Karen Cameron of MainPower; Heritage Fund, Rosemary Ensor of Hanmer Springs and David Ewart of Amberley.

The Council also approved the appointment of David Ayers as its joint representative on the Canterbury Museum Trust Board for the current triennium. These Councillor appointments will be reviewed on an annual basis. Mayor Marie Black chaired the Council meeting and was very happy with how the first meeting went, saying it was satisfying to sit around the table and get these homework tasks completed.

"As a Council, we are looking forward to working together for the next three years to collectively ensure our communities’ needs and desires are met to the best of our ability." The next Council meeting will be on Tuesday November 29th.

Community Committee triennial meeting dates:

- Amuri Community Committee: Wednesday November 16th, 7.30pm, Hillcrest Chambers, Mountainview Rd.

- Glenmark Community Committee: Thursday November 17th, 7.30pm, Omihi Community Hall, Reeces Rd.

- Hurunui Community Committee: Wednesday November 23rd, 7.30pm, Community Library at Hurunui College.

- Cheviot Community Committee: Thursday November 24th, 6.00pm, Cheviot Library/Service Centre.

- South Ward Committee: Wednesday November 30th, 7.30pm, Council Chambers.