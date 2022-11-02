Follow-up rabbit control scheduled for stop banks - Environment Southland

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 13:51

Environment Southland has hired contractors to carry out rabbit control, by way of night shooting, on Tuesday, 8 November and Wednesday, 9 November on Invercargill stop banks and retention dams, following on from previous work done before spring.

The control will take place on sections of the WaihÅpai, Kingswell and Clifden stop banks, the WaihÅpai retention dam and spillway and the Otepuni retention dam.

This shooting is not a threat to domestic pets. The contractors use thermal imaging to identify rabbits.

Catchment Operations Manager Randal Beal said this work follows on from previous night shooting done before spring to reduce the rabbit population. A total of 83 rabbits were shot during the previous operation.

"During our annual inspection programme we discovered that the rabbits are damaging the stop banks and retention dams. This work continues to be important to protect the stop banks and dams from damage," he said.

"We are asking the public to avoid the areas during the shooting times, if possible. Signage will be put up in the areas and staff will be out as spotters."

Updates will be put out on the Environment Southland Facebook page.

The contractors are an experienced operator, with several years’ experience carrying out this type of pest control work within town and city boundaries. They are police vetted.

Police will be notified prior to the start and finish of each nights’ work.