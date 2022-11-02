Taupo learners taking the driver's seat - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 14:26

More than 120 local drivers now have their restricted or full driver’s licences thanks to TaupÅ Learning Centre and a TaupÅ District Council partnership agreement grant.

Since getting the car in December 2021, TaupÅ Learning Centre has worked with a range of people, supporting them to work towards their restricted or full driver licences with two qualified driving instructors. Previously, it was only able to assist with the theory aspect of the licences.

Now it can support drivers throughout the entire licensing process, with its council grant enabling the lease of a Suziki Swift, modified for driver training.

Claire Northcroft fills many roles at the TaupÅ Learning Centre, including as a driving instructor. She’s thrilled that with this little car, doors have been opened for so many.

"It’s great being able to help people. Otherwise, we know many would drive anyway but not fully legal.

"We want to work with the ones who’d find it difficult to learn because they don’t have someone who can teach them, don’t have the money to pay for an instructor, or don’t have a road-legal car they can use to learn in.

"One of the biggest challenges for learner drivers is not being able to practice. They can do all the learning and nail it, but it takes experience behind the wheel to become a safe driver."

Learner driver Brooke Taylor faced the challenge of having no one able to legally supervise her to practice for her restricted licence. However, finding the TaupÅ Learning Centre’s course changed that.

"Mum found the learning centre, got me to fill in the forms and I started to learn to drive with Claire. I didn’t like parallel parking, but I nailed it in the test."

Gaining her restricted licence has meant more freedom and autonomy for Brooke.

"I’ve been driving on my own for about a week now, we had to get the insurance sorted first. I can go to work, do errands, go to my sports.

"I’m off to Auckland next year to study so I’m saving up to buy my own car to take with me.

"Mum’s really proud of me, especially since she had to comfort me through failing the first time - but I took it again and got it. I was determined."

To learn more about TaupÅ Learning Centre’s work, visit www.taupolearning.nz.

For information on all of TaupÅ District Council’s community grants and awards, head to www.taupo.govt.nz/grants.