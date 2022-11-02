Festival Italiano opens for 2022

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 16:12

On Monday night Festival Italiano 2022 was launched at Kitchen Things Luxury Collection in Morrow Street. Due to COVID restrictions the festival hasn’t been held since 2020.

"We are delighted that after a few false starts, we are finally able to celebrate the festival once again" says Newmarket Business Association CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, "the festival is only possible due to the generous support of the Dante Alighieri Society, sponsors including the Italian Embassy, Waitemata local Board, Smeg, Rialto Centre and Peroni along with La Marzocco, Vespa, Campari with Aperol Spritz, and Ghella."

The launch party marks 13 days of activations across the precinct culminating with the iconic Street Festival on Sunday 13th November from 11am.

In celebration of all things Italian, La Marzocco have partnered with Lamborghini to unite the two iconic Italian brands with a custom-made La Marzocco espresso coffee machine. This fabulous machine is being given away via a consumer competition.

For more details about the competition, activations and the street festival go to www.festivalitaliano.co.nz