NZ alpine code revision - Bus and Coach Association

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 10:51

The Bus and Coach Association has released a revised Alpine Code to further promote safety standards in New Zealand alpine environments

The BCA developed the revised Alpine Code, working closely with alpine bus operators and government agencies. Version two of the Code continues to be the consolidation of best practice designed for transport operators taking passengers to and from recreational, high-altitude mountain environments such a ski fields, during winter.

"Whilst the Code still exceeds the legislative minimum," says Bus and Coach CEO Ben McFadgen, "it is of absolute importance that both vehicles and their drivers are prepared for the extremes of Alpine environments."

The Code allows passenger transport operators in alpine environments to minimise the risks related to working in such extreme environments. Originally developed after the tragic death of 11yr old Hannah Francis in 2018, the Code is a guidance document to encourage best practice in 2022 and beyond.

"By strengthening the Alpine Code even more, we want to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again" said McFadgen. "Releasing version two of the Code now will give operators the opportunity to review their fleet and practices before the next Winter season."

The BCA would like to thank all the organisations who have taken part in the development and revision of this Code.

The revised code is being supported by a Fact sheet that can support operators in the field.

The revised Alpine Code can be viewed and downloaded on the Bus and Coach Association website:

BCA Alpine Code of Practice - Bus and Coach Association (New Zealand) Incorporated