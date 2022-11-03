High pressure provides relief from wet weather - MetService

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 11:49

MetService is forecasting a ridge of high pressure to move over New Zealand this weekend, bringing dry conditions for the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Towards next week, MetService forecasters have their eye on a low-pressure system to the north of the country, which could bring a wet start to next week for Northland.

The last couple of days have seen a rainband move up the country, with the main impacts being heavy rain in Westland.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the event panned out as was forecast, "The largest accumulations were in the ranges of Westland; A few stations there recorded over 500mm in 24 hours, whereas near the coast, Greymouth received 107mm and Hokitika 103mm."

A few showers do affect Westland on Saturday but there will be dry conditions to end the weekend.

The frontal system that brought rain across the country also pushed off muggy air from the upper North Island. "The front that brought all that rain marks the leading edge of a cooler, drier airmass," says James. "Temperatures across Aotearoa are expected to be close to their November average in the coming days."

Additionally, high pressure takes charge over Aotearoa and provides relief from recent wet weather. "There will be a few showers around, particularly afternoon heat showers in the east of both islands, but these are likely to be over higher ground, away from where many people live," says James. "Most kiwis should expect a dry weekend."

Saturday evening sees both semi finals for the rugby world cup at Eden Park in Auckland. MetService is forecasting good conditions for running rugby. "Players get a dry track with a bit of cloud cover and a southwest breeze. If you’re heading along, expect kick off temperatures around 16C," says James.

How the system to the north pans out next week is a little uncertain in current guidance. "We’ve got our eye on that one" says James "Different computer models have different ideas of what impacts that will have. For now, those in Northland should expect some wet weather early next week."