North City Tenpin leaves nothing to spare on trophy-laden night - City Council

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 14:42

Chris Haynes was as shocked as anyone in the room to be called to the stage at Te Rauparaha Arena on Wednesday night.

The North City Tenpin bowling coach was out of his seat more than he thought he would be at the Porirua Sports Awards, held for the first time since 2019 - he took out the coach award, his U21 North City Tenpin squad won the team trophy, and then he was called up again to be presented with the Michael Campbell Trophy as the premier winner on the night.

"I was just happy to be nominated," Haynes said on Thursday.

"It was a fantastic night for our sport. My wife Ally and I have been involved in tenpin bowling for more than 20 years, so to get recognition like this is phenomenal."

Haynes said the support from a dedicated group of people had led to bowlers like Ben Pettit (from Paremata, who won the young sportsperson trophy for being the country’s top tenpin bowler - all ages) and the U21 team having the confidence to achieve what they have, nationally and internationally, in the past 12 months.

"It’s a culmination of a lot of things and it’s about these young people delivering on that potential. We have a framework at North City Tenpin for these guys to succeed, and that’s what’s happened."

Along with the national champion U21 tenpin team, and Haynes and Pettit being recognised for their efforts, the other winners at the awards were:

Paul Petersen (volunteer of the year, for his tireless work at Judgeford Golf Club) Northern United media crew (service to sport, bringing their style and humour to commentary online for Norths’ rugby matches) Keira Noble-Shedlock (young sportswoman, for her feats for Mana College and Wellington in hockey) Anna Thomson (individual sportswoman, New Zealand’s No 1 triple jumper) Lance Pere (disabled sportsperson, who has impressed in Special Olympics football and basketball, along with showing leadership) Cole Hawkins (individual sportsman, who competed at the recent Commonwealth Games in wrestling)

The Kapi-Mana News Elite Award, given to someone competing regularly away from Porirua, was given to golfer Daniel Hillier, who is close to gaining full playing rights to the European Tour next year. He sent a pre-recorded message that was played at the event, thanking his supporters and congratulating all the nominees and trophy winners on the night.

The Ken Gray Memorial Trophy, given to the North City U21 Tenpin team, was presented by Gray’s widow Joy.