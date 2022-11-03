Dangerous trees lead to campsite closure - Department of Conservation

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 15:09

DOC has decided to close the Graces Stream Campsite in the Remutaka Forest Park, Wellington to protect visitors from dangerous trees.

The popularity of the site has been its downfall, with people traffic and camping expanding outside of the core area and causing damage to the trees (predominantly beech) through compaction of the soil, which displaces air and water and damages roots. This has led to increased risk of the trees falling, with unacceptable risks to visitors leading to this decision.

Ultimately, DOC is not able to manage the risks at site so has decided to permanently close the campsite and remove all facilities there.

DOC Senior Ranger for Heritage and Visitors, Robert Ashe, says this was not an easy decision to make.

"Due to the ongoing risks of treefall from dead and dying trees, we have closed Graces Stream campsite permanently and have begun to remove the facilities from the site," says Robert. "It is not safe to camp here.

"Graces Stream has been a much-loved site for many years, especially among locals. People often camp there, and with school holidays on the way we want to make sure that people don’t arrive only to be disappointed."

The DOC toilet on-site has been removed and warning signage installed. Other sites in Remutaka Forest Park, such as the nearby Catchpool Campground, are unaffected and will remain open to the public.