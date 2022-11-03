The Kapiti Food Fair

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 18:08

KÄpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, November 3rd, 2022: With only one month to go, the team behind the KÄpiti Food Fair is ready for you to grab your jute shopping bag at the gate and begin your journey around the United Nations of Food - it’s time to celebrate summer in style.

"The KÄpiti Food Fair attracts more than 12,000 local and regional visitors each year," said Helene Judge, co-owner of the Fair. "We’re proud of the fact we offer something, literally, for everyone. We showcase a selection of packaged and ready-to-eat foods, as well as hosting an array of artisan brews, spirits, liqueurs, ports and wines. Stalls have food items for you to take home and fill your belly, or gifts to be wrapped and placed under the tree for the budding chef in your whÄnau."

The day is a busy one with entertainment abound. Pull up a seat at the Tuatara Bar and enjoy any of our local acts hitting the stage or sing and dance along with award winning country singer and headliner for this year’s Fair, Jody Direen. If music isn’t on your to-do list, you can always stop into the kitchen demonstration stage instead for some pointers from some of the best local professionals around.

"This year, we’re thrilled to have the Sustainable Foods Kitchen Stage going for the day," added Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Fair. "The stage is named to reflect local KÄpiti business and one of our Sponsors, Sustainable Foods. Most know them as the award-winning plant-based brand, Plan-t and they also operate the highly successful Rosa Foods brand.

We’ll have cooking demos by Kaibosh KÄpiti collaborating with local 2022 MasterChef New Zealand contestant, Lance Meynell, and Fiona Greig of Sunday Cantina. Plan-t co-founder, Kryan Rei, is also scheduled to teach us more about plant-based foodie delights.

And, don’t forget…you can bring the whole family! The Fair caters to the little ones, making it a true summer destination family event. "Under 16s have free entry and we always have a free kids zone," added Helene. "We have free face painting, Colossal circus performers and rangatahi youth buskers performing in the Zeal Zone. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather the whÄnau and enjoy a family friendly day out!

KÄpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 3rd, 2022, at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the KÄpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm. All visitors are urged to purchase their ticket online before arriving at the Fair as the Ticket Office will have limited capacity. Book your tickets at >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022