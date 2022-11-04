Regional and unitary councils urge 'before disaster strikes approach'

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 08:28

The Department of Internal Affairs released its report: "Vulnerable Communities Exposed to Flood Hazard". This report further highlights the priority councils have been placing on adapting our communities to become more resilient to increasing flood risk due to climate change. They are highlighting the next steps required to take this report through to tangible action - most importantly, through sustained investment in flood protection being included in Budget 2023.

"Te Uru Kahika welcomes the ‘Vulnerable Communities Exposed to Flood Hazard’ report as an important piece in New Zealand’s wider flood protection picture for addressing the challenges that climate change is bringing, including the increased severity and frequency of floods," says Michael McCartney, Convenor of the Regional Council Chief Executive Officers Group.

"We’re encouraged to see this step towards addressing New Zealand’s potential flood risk for our most vulnerable communities. Our hope is we will see more central government support to protect those communities who cannot afford to put flood protection measures in place themselves."

"Sustained co-investment between central government and local government that matches the increasing risk flood hazards posed to our communities because of climate change, is what is needed. This allows us to put protection in place before disaster strikes, instead of the current central government funding towards one-off programmes and post-flood clean-up once the damage is already done," says Mr McCartney

Aside from occasional cash injections from central government, flood protection has been covered entirely by local government since central government stopped funding such works on a permanent basis in 1989. This is despite flood protection covering crown assets owned by central government such as roads and rail, and other central government-supported projects and assets including community centres and marae.

"The fact is, regions can’t alone fund the proactive flood protection that is required to meet the accelerated challenges climate change is bringing. For years now, we have been warning that there is a significant shortfall in flood protection investment. This could be met through a co-investment approach where central government sustainably provides funding in support of investment directed and delivered by the councils with local knowledge of their communities and the risks they face," he says.

"One-off funding, such as the current three-year central and regional collaborative work co-funded by KÄnoa and regional and unitary councils across New Zealand, demonstrates that the co-investment model is one that is capable of addressing this significant issue on a more permanent arrangement."

The Resilient River Communities [1] programme is at its halfway stage and has already reduced flood risks to 4,820ha of residential land and 3,822ha of commercial land since works began in 2020.

The work from this programme in KaitÄia alone proved incredible value for money by preventing an estimated $50m worth of damage in the 18 August 2022 storm, at a cost of $15.5m. Despite not being completed when the August storm hit, the works helped to avoid a repeat of the 1958 flooding that inundated the entire KaitÄia township with a 1 metre standing wave of floodwater. This investment also slashed the time from a planned eight-year programme of work needed, accelerating it towards completion in just three years.

"In Westport, a $10 million investment would have saved $100 million of damage, and protected their community from the long-term traumatic effects of the several floods they have recently experienced. Westport has been identified as a location that is unable to proactively fund the investment required, on its own.

A limitation of this recent report from DIA is that all communities with some level of flood protection - regardless of its age or ability to meet climate change challenges - were excluded. This is not the case for regional and unitary councils who must consider all communities at risk of flood.

""This ‘zoomed-in’ report puts a spotlight on just one of many focus areas within councils’ wider flood-risk criteria. There’s no doubt that the communities identified in the recent report are vulnerable to flood events and in need of co-investment, but we must see an increase in the investment in flood protection across the nation. This includes where socio-economic challenges are a factor, as well as other vulnerability factors such as the likelihood and severity of flooding, what these flood protection methods would protect in terms of communities, marae, roading and rail infrastructure - including many government-owned assets which are protected by regional flood protection schemes, as well as community engagement, iwi/hapÅ«/marae partnership, and considering other social and environmental factors, says Mr McCartney.

"As an immediate next step, we are requesting an urgent audience with the Climate Resilience Ministers to support further development of the partnership between central government and Te Uru Kahika - Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa, to invest in protection and prevention, rather than spending millions of dollars more in the aftermath."

A primary task of the proposed central / regional partnership is to develop a robust framework for prioritising and equitably distributing much needed central government flood resilience co-investment funding.

"A framework agreed between central and local government will help us to better understand the locations where protection measures - current or improved - will either remain the primary means of achieving community flood risk resilience and where protection measures are a necessary ‘stop-gap’ means to enable other longer-term flood risk resilience measures to be applied.

"This framework, when combined with sustained central government funding, will be a key to navigating the flood risks challenges New Zealand communities are facing - including to those communities identified in this latest report.

"$200m is already being invested by regional and unitary councils into 364 flood protection schemes every year. We have calculated the required central government contribution of $150m per annum to support this work.

"Our communities need this investment in their wellbeing, and they need it now.

"The time for central government to commit to a robust, long-term, co-investment approach for flood risk reduction and protection is right now," says Mr McCartney.