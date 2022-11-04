New Council takes up the opportunity to serve

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 09:44

There was a warm welcome at the inaugural meeting of Selwyn’s new Council as the councillors were sworn in to serve for the next three years.

The new councillors, and their family and friends were welcomed at the ceremony at Te Ara Ätea with a mihi whakatau led by representatives of Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga for the Council’s inaugural meeting last night.

Te Taumutu representative Rulon Nutira spoke of the history of settlement in the district and laid down a challenge to the new Councillors as he congratulated them on taking up their role.

"This is the writing of a new chapter for the people of Waikirikiri Selwyn and Ngati Ruahikihiki. Councillors; we deserve the best, we expect nothing less. We look forward to walking with you through the next chapter. You have heard the call of the community, congratulations on your new roles."

Mayor Sam Broughton called on the Council to be brave and encouraged all councillors to make decisions centred on love and partnership.

‘I want our Councill to continue to make great decisions for Selwyn’s future. The level of expectation in our community is high and there are numerous opportunities to explore. I believe our current success has been the result of strong partnerships with mana whenua, businesses, community groups and families and I would like to see this continue.

Alongside the seven returning councillors three new councillors were sworn in.

The meeting also saw the unanimous election of Councillor Malcolm Lyall as deputy Mayor.

It was also the inaugural meeting of the Malvern Community Board, where the five board members were sworn in. Ken May was elected chair and Bruce Russell as deputy chair.

The first ordinary Council meeting will be held on Wednesday 23 November and the first ordinary meeting of the Malvern Community Board will be on Monday 28 November.