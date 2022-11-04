QLDC opens conversation on Public Places bylaws ahead of 2023 review

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 11:52

Two Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) bylaws are coming up for review: the Activities in Public Places 2016 and the Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places 2018. While formal consultation on any proposed changes to the bylaws will happen in 2023, locals are now invited to share early feedback to inform Council’s review process.

The Activities in Public Places Bylaw guides how our public spaces are used to protect the community from activities that could cause a nuisance. The current bylaw regulates: events and trading in public places; organised tours and busking; distribution of leaflets; and canvassing and nuisance behaviour.

The Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw aims to support a family-friendly environment and ensure public safety for everyone by regulating consumption and possession of alcohol in some public places within the district.

QLDC Regulatory Manager Anthony Hall said these bylaws are an important tool for ensuring our public spaces are safe and accessible for everyone. "As we all use these spaces, it’s important Council understands what rules are currently working well and what needs to be factored in so any changes proposed reflect what our community needs.

"Since the bylaws were last updated, we’ve seen a lot of change across the district. We’ve invested heavily in our parks, streets and facilities and continued to increase our focus on community wellbeing. We recognise there may be new things that could be investigated in both bylaws and we welcome early feedback and suggestions."