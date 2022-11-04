Pukekohe's Five Summits and their Outdoor Access Champion

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 14:07

When: Monday 7 November, 6.30 pm

Where: St Andrews Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe, Auckland

Pukekohe residents and visitors can explore the township and its green spaces more easily thanks to Judy Donovan’s work. Her contributions have earned her an Outdoor Access Champion award, being presented on Monday 7 November.

"It’s a privilege, and a great acknowledgement of our work," says Judy, who was the key driver and facilitator of the Pukekohe Five Summits Trail project.

She’s a core member of Pukekohe Tramping Club, which established the project in 2019 to celebrate its 50-year anniversary. The walking and cycling trail connects the township’s five volcanic knolls and the natural and urban environments between them using existing roads and public trails through parks and esplanade reserve.

"We have a lot of wonderful reserves, and good outdoor facilities or reserve areas quite close to the township that people didn’t know about," says Judy.

She worked with Herenga Ä Nuku (then the Walking Access Commission), the Franklin Local Board, Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, Franklin Historical Society, Rotary Club of Pukekohe and dedicated club members from the tramping club to develop the trail.

A free route map with historical information was developed and can be found at visitor centres, libraries and several retail outlets.

"The spin off from the trail has been great," says Judy. "Auckland Council is more aware of the opportunities of linking those reserves and creating access for locals.

"These reserves and trails are becoming more and more important. With the intensification of building, the sections are getting smaller and there’s very little opportunity for families to be active on their own land."