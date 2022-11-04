Fire and Emergency still committed to resolution - FENZ

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 17:39

Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says it is surprising that the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union has given notice of further new strike action in November.

The NZPFU have told us today they will hold more full strikes for one hour between 11am and 12pm on 21, 25 and 28 November.

"This is particularly surprising considering earlier today the union leadership withdrew strike action to allow negotiations to take place and given we have offered to meet next week to continue discussions," Kerry Gregory says.

"Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs has confirmed the Government will provide funding to assist us to reach a settlement. As a result, I remain hopeful when we get back around the table, we can make some meaningful progress with the support of all parties involved," he says.

"I urge the Professional Firefighters Union to show good faith while we are negotiating and withdraw all strike action. It is in no one’s interest to put the public at risk."

"Fire and Emergency is committed to doing all we can to reach a resolution after a very lengthy process so our firefighters can focus on what they love which is keeping their communities safe ."