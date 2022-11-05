Guy Fawkes and fireworks: a genuine One Health problem - Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa

Saturday, 5 November, 2022 - 09:17

Guy Fawkes is coming up (5 November) - once again, animals, people and our environment will be harmed by private use of them. The Pegasus Bay fire is yet another example of why we need to ban the private use of fireworks. In addition to this, every year people and animals get harmed by fireworks.

Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa wants to see private sales banned. Planned, public displays allow for some preparation and management of animals that are fireworks anxious or phobic. Harm can be somewhat reduced.

VAWA’s Managing Director Dr. Helen Beattie says, "Go to a public display; don’t buy your own pyrotechnics; and definitely don’t stockpile for future use. Phobic animals cannot cope with this - when you choose sporadic use, you choose to harm animals."

After purchase, fireworks can be stockpiled for future, erratic use. This means harm due to fireworks is a sporadic, year-round issue, and this makes keeping animals safe from harm impossible. Some of this harm is well understood and even acknowledged by regulators - fireworks are banned at rodeos due to the harm they cause.

Every year, animals injured and traumatised by fireworks and this is not just cats and dogs. Wildlife, horses and farmed animals can all be affected and some of the injuries are horrific. Animals can feel physical pain and distress and they also have emotions. They can have positive and negative psychological experiences, that Aotearoa New Zealand acknowledged when the sentience of animals was included in our animal welfare law.

"This means we should take steps to protect both their psychological and physical welfare. Limiting the use of fireworks to planned, public displays means animal guardians and those in charge of animals can take steps to reduce harm caused by fireworks. This can reduce the worst impact of fireworks on animals," says Dr. Beattie.

"Collectively, we have a responsibility to provide positive welfare experiences to animals. For many animals, this means not having fireworks due to the unnecessary harm they cause."

Given the animals and people harmed, and environments burned, fireworks should be banned.

Top tips to protect animals during Guy Fawkes.

1. Keep companion animals indoors, and dampen fireworks’ noise (close curtains and windows, bring animals inside if possible).

2. Use the radio or television to create alternative sounds.

3. Provide a hideaway - provide blankets, pillows, boxes, crates (if crate trained) to hide in/under.

4. Go somewhere else (away from town) for the time around Guy Fawkes.

5. Stay calm and provide quiet reassurance - animals will react to your own anxiety.

6. If your animal has fear-related behaviour, contact a veterinary clinic for additional options and advice.

7. Microchipping and registering the chip helps get your animal home if the escape.