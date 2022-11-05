Te Mata Peak fire started by fireworks - FENZ

Saturday, 5 November, 2022 - 11:39

Fireworks were the cause of a significant vegetation fire at Te Mata peak last night, Fire and Emergency confirms.

Ten fire trucks battled the fire in Hawke’s Bay last night and Group Manager Gordy Foster says it's an important reminder for everybody to take care when setting off fireworks this Guy Fawkes.

"Do not light any fireworks if it's too windy. Anything more than a breeze can increase the risk a stray firework could start a wildfire," he says.

"Be aware of the conditions - which you can check at www.checkitsalright.nz. In Hawke’s Bay, it looks green but it’s drying out quickly which also increases the fire danger.

"If the conditions are safe to set fireworks off, make sure you have a safe set up when lighting your fireworks. Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire, point them at the sky and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

"Please be careful with your fireworks this Guy Fawkes. You don’t want to be the person responsible for starting a fire, damaging property or hurting someone by not being careful with fireworks."

For more fireworks safety tips, and to check if the conditions are alright to light them, go to https://www.checkitsalright.nz/reduce-your-risk/fireworks.