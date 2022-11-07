Salvation Army launches 2022 Christmas Appeal with 'Gifts of Hope'

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 09:13

Gifts that provide hope and the opportunity to change lives are the focus of this year’s Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.

‘Christmas is a time for coming together in celebration, but it can present a real challenge for individuals and families who are facing increased living costs and unaffordable housing,’ says Salvation Army spokesperson Major Alister Irwin.

‘They may not be in a position to take part in traditional Christmas festivities like giving gifts and shared meals as they struggle with tightened budgets. And once the Christmas tree is packed up, many people continue to grapple with a range of issues.’

Major Irwin says Christmas is a time when people can give a transformative gift that helps make the future brighter for people in need.

‘Gifts of Hope’ are items and practical support that The Salvation Army provides to struggling families to give them a helping hand. They range from $30 for a surprise under the tree or practical aid such as food support through to $240 to help a family into accommodation. Other gifts provide help such as counselling, financial mentoring, wraparound care and access to early childhood education or our Positive Lifestyle Programme.

There is also a ‘choice’ gift where people can decide for themselves how much they’d like to donate.

‘Giving a Gift of Hope represents a practical way to support vital Salvation Army social services in the community both over the Christmas period and into the future. These range of supports are all about giving hope to vulnerable Kiwi individuals and families and can be a step in transforming lives.’

More information about our Christmas Appeal is available on The Salvation Army website: www.salvationarmy.org.nz/christmasappeal and at www.Salliesgiftsofhope.org